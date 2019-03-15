Sean Dyche relishing locking horns with good friend Brendan Rodgers

Sean Dyche will pit his wits against a familiar face when Burnley come up against Leicester on Saturday.

Dyche is good friends with new Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers and occasionally seeks advice on managerial matters from the Northern Irishman.

“I get on well with Brendan,” said Dyche.

“He’s someone I ring now and again for general chats and sometimes advice, like I do with a number of different managers, and chew the fat really.

“He’s a really good guy, I think he did a really good job, of course, at Celtic.

“I personally thought he was ever so unlucky to come out of Liverpool, but obviously stakes are high there, and now he’s gone into Leicester and he’ll be looking to put down what he thinks is right for the squad there.

“I don’t think there’ll be radical change yet because he’s got the players that he’s got.

“I think he’ll work wisely and I don’t think he’ll come too far away from their strengths but still adding what he thinks is right and proper for the team.

“They’ll adapt to that and hopefully we catch them before they’ve adapted and we deliver a good performance ourselves.”

There is pressure on the Clarets to get back to winning ways after three defeats in a row that have seen them dragged back to just above the relegation zone.

Burnley are only two points above 18th-placed Cardiff, who were one of four teams in and around them to win last weekend while they went down 4-2 to Liverpool.

With matches against Chelsea, Manchester City, Everton and Arsenal to end the season, the stakes could scarcely be higher over the next month for Burnley, who also take on Wolves, Bournemouth and Cardiff.

Not that Dyche will be losing too much sleep over the situation, saying: “You can spend a lot of energy worrying about everyone else but, at the end of the day, you’ve got to get on with your own business.

“We saw last week, big results change (things), and we’ve had big results, we beat Tottenham and I don’t think anyone fancied that one for us. You have to look after yourselves and that’s what we continue to focus on.”

While Burnley were fighting at the other end of the table last season, they waged a successful battle against the drop two campaigns ago, which Dyche believes can help them.

“I think there’s an in-built experience level that helps,” he said.

“We never give them anything other than the truth. We are where we are but, from where we were early season, we’ve shifted a long way and that’s been down to the players delivering good performances.

“We’ve been down in these situations before where we’ve been fighting to stay in the Premier League so you want that to add into the armoury.”

Dyche could stick with the same side for a third successive game, although he may be tempted to bring winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson back in.

Midfielder Steven Defour (calf) and winger Aaron Lennon (knee) remain sidelined following surgery but the latter could return before the end of the season.