Manchester United not giving up hope on signing target from Premier League club

Manchester United have not given up on their pursuit of Newcastle midfielder Sean Longstaff, according to Sky Sports.

The Magpies are demanding £50m for the 21-year-old, who performed impressively after making his first-team breakthrough last season.

United had hoped to acquire the Englishman for around £18m, but Newcastle are holding out for more than double that amount.

The northeast outfit believe Longstaff is worth as much as Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who moved to Old Trafford from Crystal Palace for £50m.

And with the midfielder under contract at St James' Park until 2022, Newcastle are reluctant to sell.

However, United are still hopeful of agreeing a deal despite the two clubs' difference in valuations.

