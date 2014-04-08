Seedorf pleased with Milan direction

Goals in either half from Adel Taarabt and Keisuke Honda were enough to secure victory over Genoa, despite Christian Abbiati's own goal 17 minutes from time.

Milan have therefore won three consecutive league matches for the first time this season and Seedorf, who succeeded Massimiliano Allegri as coach in January, believes his side are making progress.

"When the results don't come, it's normal to have to work harder. We're on the right road and the players are following," he said.

"I'm happy to see the improvements and the increase in self-confidence. I'm happy for the players as the results are thanks to them."

January arrival Honda registered his first Serie A goal with a chip four minutes before the hour mark at Genoa.

After suffering a difficult start to life at San Siro, the Japan international has begun to show glimpses of his quality, much to Seedorf's delight.

"Honda is growing by the game. It was tough (on Monday) as the opponent was aggressive but he played very well and the goal came at the right moment," Seedorf added.

"He was our extra man, all credit to him. It's always satisfying to score in Serie A."