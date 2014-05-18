Seedorf's Milan future clear by end of May

A 2-1 win at home to Sassuolo saw Milan finish the season on a winning note, but they ended up a point behind Parma and the final European place.

Seedorf was proud of the way his side performed in the second half of the campaign and said more would be known about his future in the next fortnight.

Assistant Mauro Tassotti, a Milan legend, also appears set to depart the club.

"We'll know more about that (Tassotti's future) over the next few days. Before the end of the month we'll discuss things and work out the strategy," Seedorf told Sky Sport Italia.

"I never felt that as a player I was finished, as I always wanted to improve, learn from other players and work on my own weaknesses. I think it's the same for a coach.

"I am a very curious person, I like challenges and I don't think the learning process will ever end.

"It was a new experience being on the other side of the locker room, but we managed to form a cohesive group and that was very positive."

Sulley Muntari and Nigel de Jong were on the scoresheet for Milan on the final day of the season and they held on despite red cards to Philippe Mexes and Mattia De Sciglio.

Paolo Cannavaro saw red for Sassuolo, who scored with a late penalty through Simone Zaza.

Seedorf said the strong finish to the season and getting so close to European qualification meant there was hope for Milan.

"The fact that we got this close is an important thing, we're only a point away from qualification and that's football," he said.

"At Bergamo (in a 2-1 loss to Atalanta on May 11) we weren't able to get the second goal and then they scored at the death. It's been a tough road that we've traveled.

"We tried to make up the points to catch the four, five teams ahead of us. All credit to the players for having given all they had."