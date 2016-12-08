Selling Sturridge would be a mistake, says Rush

Liverpool would be making a big mistake if they opt to sell striker Daniel Sturridge, according to their record goalscorer Ian Rush.

Sturridge has failed to score in nine Premier League appearances this season and has not played for three weeks due to a calf injury.

The England international's difficult first half of the campaign has prompted speculation he could be sold by manager Jurgen Klopp in the January transfer window, talk that has intensified after Divock Origi scored in three consecutive matches during his absence.

But Rush, who netted 346 goals in his Liverpool career, thinks it would be a mistake to let Sturridge leave prior to the conclusion of the Reds' title bid.

"For me I think it would be wrong if Liverpool got rid of him because for me he's a great finisher," Rush said to Omnisport.



"Not just him but so is [Roberto] Firmino, [Philippe] Coutinho, Origi and [Sadio] Mane. They're all needed - it's not just the 11 on the pitch it's the 19 to 21 players, throughout the season - when they get asked to do it and when they come in, they do the job.

"Daniel Sturridge is a team player. When you get there it's about taking that chance and I'm sure his chance will come."

Rush pointed to Mane's upcoming duties for Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations as another reason not to rush into selling Sturridge.

"For me he's [Sturridge] a major part for Liverpool football club," added Rush.



"He's probably the most gifted finisher we have and I think he's there to do. He's a fantastic player, fantastic finisher and I'm sure when he's fit he'll make himself available.



"I think you've got Mane going away to AFCON in January and I think Daniel Sturridge will play a major part in Liverpool's run in. He's most probably the most natural finisher Liverpool have."