Senegal coach Cisse admits his side are among Africa Cup of Nations favourites

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse accepts his side are one of the favourites for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Senegal’s best result at the continental tournament was in 2002 when they finished runners-up, but they are expected to challenge for a first crown in Egypt.

They begin their Group C campaign against Tanzania on Sunday, but Cisse is warning his side to take every game seriously.

They will be without Liverpool striker Sadio Mane, who is suspended after an accumulation of yellow cards during the qualification stage.

Cisse told the tournament’s official website: “We will take it game by game because we know that anything can happen.

“It is true that we are one of the favourites, but to reach that level we will have to beat everyone, and it will begin with Tanzania on June 23.

“We must focus on our abilities and not think of our opponents.

“Senegal and Algeria are the favourites of this group, but Kenya and Tanzania should not be

underestimated. I can tell you, Senegal is not afraid of any team today.”