Senegal fume at Sakho withdrawal from squad

Striker Sakho will miss the tournament that starts in Equatorial Guinea this month due to a persistent back injury.

However, Senegal officials have been angered by the nature of Sakho's withdrawal and have accused West Ham of a "lack of respect" for not alerting them to his injury sooner.

And Senegal Football Federation president Augustin Senghor plans to request that Sakho not be allowed to represent his club should he return from injury sooner than expected.

Senghor told the Senegal Press Agency: "Obviously, West Ham have shown a lack of respect in waiting until the last minute before alerting us to Sakho's unavailability for six weeks and even his inability to travel by plane to come and join the squad.

"We're going to FIFA and the English FA to make sure our rights and the regulations are applied and as such Diafra will not play for the specified for his unavailability."

Sakho was due to link up with Senegal for a training camp ahead of the tournament that starts on January 17, but was reportedly advised against travelling.

The former Metz man has proved a hit at Upton Park in his debut season, contributing eight goals in 14 Premier League appearances.

Senegal begin their Africa Cup of Nations campaign against Ghana on January 19.