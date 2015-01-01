Senegal sweating on Mane fitness ahead of AFCON

The Senegal international opened the scoring in the Premier League clash with a superbly executed lob over Wojciech Szczesny from a tight angle.

However, he appeared to pick up an injury soon after and was substituted by Ronald Koeman in the 42nd minute.

The Dutch head coach says the 22-year-old now faces a wait to see whether he will be fit for this weekend's FA Cup tie with Ipswich Town, and then international duty.

"He [Mane] was injured, I am not sure when, he continued the game but he had too much pain," said Koeman.

"We don't know about his injury now, we have to until tomorrow to see if he is available for Sunday, and for the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal."

Senegal begin their AFCON campaign against Ghana on January 19.