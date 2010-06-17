Senior Cameroon players criticise selection

Frenchman Le Guen omitted seasoned campaigners like defender Rigobert Song and Geremi and midfielder Alexandre Song from Cameroon's shock opening 1-0 loss to Japan in Bloemfontein on Monday.

"What we have seen in recent games, which we think is unfortunate, is that many young fresh players have been introduced into the team at the expense of experienced ones," midfielder Achille Emana told reporters on Thursday.

"They cannot withstand the sort of pressure that comes with playing in big tournaments such as the World Cup.

"That is why we are appealing to the coach to review the line-up for Saturday's game against Denmark."

Le Guen has not spoken to the media since after the match in Bloemfontein and was again conspicuous by his absence from Thursday's news conference.

Emana, usually an attacking midfielder who made his international debut in 2003, came on as a second half substitute against Japan but was also unhappy about the role he is expected to perform for his country.

"More often than not I am not fielded in my right position. I'm made to chase the ball all over the field. And in that case, how do you expect me to be effective?" he said.

Cameroon play Denmark in Pretoria on Saturday before rounding out their Group E campaign against the Netherlands in Cape Town on June 24.

