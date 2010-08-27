Serbia stopper Stojkovic loaned to Partizan

"Stojkovic has reached an agreement with his club... to move on loan to Partizan for the remainder of the 2010/11 season," the Serbian champions said on their website on Friday.

The keeper, who has made 36 international appearances, had a spell with city rivals Red Star Belgrade before leaving the club in 2006.

Stojkovic has struggled to find form at club level but played outstandingly for Serbia in 2010 World Cup qualifying and at the finals in South Africa.

He will be a welcome bonus for Partizan, who have qualified for the Champions League group stage for the first time since 2003 despite poor performances by first-choice keeper Radisa Ilic.

