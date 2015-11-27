Sergi Roberto set to miss Barcelona's Sociedad clash

Barcelona midfielder Sergi Roberto is set to miss the Liga leaders' match against Real Sociedad on Saturday due to an ankle problem.

The club confirmed on Wednesday that Roberto sustained a sprained right ankle during the 6-1 Champions League demolition of Roma, where he was replaced by Adriano after 64 minutes.

The 23-year-old was absent from Barca's final training session ahead of the match on Friday.

There was more encouraging news for boss Luis Enrique as Andres Iniesta returned to play a full part in training having sat out the Roma match on the bench as a precaution.