Sergio Reguilon unlikely to be ready and Gareth Bale out for Spurs
By PA Staff
Tottenham are unlikely to have Sergio Reguilon available to make his debut against Newcastle.
The left-back, who joined from Real Madrid last week, is training but Jose Mourinho said he is not match fit.
Gareth Bale (knee) is definitely out while Mourinho could make a host of changes following the club’s Europa League qualifying trip to North Macedonia on Thursday.
Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce has decisions to make ahead of the trip south.
Full-back Jamal Lewis remains a doubt after suffering a nasty cut above his eye during Sunday’s 3-0 home defeat by Brighton, as does striker Allan Saint-Maximin following his premature exit from the same game with an ankle injury.
Defender Ciaran Clark is likely to miss out after damaging a thigh during Wednesday night’s 7-0 Carabao Cup demolition of League Two Morecambe, for which Bruce made nine changes.
Defender Fabian Schar is back in light training after a shoulder injury, but keeper Martin Dubravka (ankle), defender Paul Dummett (tendon), midfielder Matty Longstaff (thigh) and striker Dwight Gayle (knee) are still out.
Provisional Tottenham squad: Lloris, Hart, Doherty, Aurier, Alderweireld, Dier, Sanchez, Davies, Reguilon, Sessegnon, Winks, Sissoko, Hojbjerg, Lo Celso, Ndombele, Alli, Lamela, Bergwign, Moura, Kane.
Provisional Newcastle squad: Darlow, Gillespie, Lewis, Yedlin, Manquillo, Krafth, Lascelles, Fernandez, Shelvey, Hayden, S. Longstaff, Hendrick, Ritchie, Fraser, Atsu, Barlaser, Murphy, Saint-Maximin, Almiron, Wilson, Joelinton.
