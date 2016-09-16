Serie A challenge excites Hart

New Torino goalkeeper Joe Hart is excited by the opportunity to test his skills in Serie A and is already working on acclimatising to a new league.

The 29-year-old completed his loan move from Manchester City last month to become the first English goalkeeper to play in Italy's top flight for 86 years.

Hart made a mistake on his debut as Torino fell to a 2-1 loss against Atalanta on Sunday, but remains optimistic he can adapt to the fresh challenge of playing in Serie A, with Italian lessons already under way.

"There are differences with the Premier League and I'm working hard to integrate with the squad," he said at his introductory press conference.

"I was happy at Manchester City for 10 years and now I'm here. It's normal for a player to change and I'm grateful to Torino for giving me the experience to test myself in Serie A.

"Since I was young I have always watched matches from the Italian league. I already knew the history of Torino and of the Superga tragedy.

"I know Juventus are here too, but I'm glad to be Granata - Toro's history is unique.

"I'm learning Italian. I'm very happy to be here and I'm learning the words that a goalkeeper needs. I have a good Italian teacher who helps me to learn Italian and communicate with everyone. I will be able to do it.

"City gave me so many opportunities, but I'm at Torino to improve. City gave me the opportunity to choose and I did that, now I will work to do well in Serie A.

"I'm glad to be here and I don't know why there have been so few English goalkeepers in Italy. I'm here and it's a great opportunity for my career.

"There are big differences with England - the food is good, it's healthier and I'm glad to be here."

Despite his debut error, Hart revealed he is already developing a bond with head coach Sinisa Mihajlovic.

He added: "My mistake? They can happen. The coach has received me well and I'm working hard to improve day-by-day. I'm still only 29 and I have an open mind to learn more.

"I will give everything until the end of the season. I'm training and starting to understand what Mihajlovic wants. My mentality and Toro's are the same."