Serie A leaders Juventus back in the swing as Bologna brushed aside

Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala were on target as league leaders Juventus resumed their pursuit of the Serie A title with a 2-0 win over Bologna.

In their first game back since the resumption Maurizio Sarri’s side eased past their mid-table hosts, stretching their lead over Lazio, who play next on Wednesday, to four points.

Ronaldo converted from the penalty spot after VAR awarded Mathias de Ligt a 23rd-minute penalty at Stefano Denswil’s expense, with the Portugal forward notching his 22nd goal of the campaign.

Dybala doubled the lead in the 36th minute, feeding off Federico Bernardeschi’s fleet-footed back heel and bending his shot past Lukasz Skorupski from the edge of the area. Ronaldo saw a second scrubbed off due to Douglas Costa straying offside and Danilo’s late red card ended proceedings on a disappointing note.

AC Milan got going in style at Lecce, sealing a 4-1 away win against the relegation strugglers.

The Rossoneri scored the only goal before half-time, Samuel Castillejo breaking the deadlock, but were pegged back early in the second period by Marco Mancosu’s penalty.

The response was swift and decisive, Giacomo Bonaventura reclaiming the lead in just a few seconds before Ante Rebic and Rafael Leao made it safe the points safe.

Bottom club Brescia picked up a point against 10-man Fiorentina, taking the lead through Alfredo Donnarumma’s spot-kick only for German Pezella to hit back. Martin Caceres earned a second yellow card with 20 minutes to go, but the scoreline remained the same.

In Spain, Sevilla drew 2-2 against Villarreal as both sides stayed in the hunt for LaLiga’s European places.

"At times I thought the best thing would be to quit. I tried coming back many times and couldn't, so it's a huge joy to be able to play again." 💛— LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) June 22, 2020

Sevilla moved a point clear of Atletico Madrid into third, while the home side put the same distance between themselves in sixth and and Real Sociedad at seventh.

The Yellow Submarine twice gave away the lead, Paco Alcacer’s opener cancelled out by Sergio Escudero before Pau Torres and Munir El Haddadi exchanged goals. There was an emotional late cameo for Bruno Soriano, the Villarreal skipper who has spent three years battling back from injury.

Second bottom Leganes shared a goalless draw at home to Granada.