Serie A top three setting 'incredible' pace, says Eder

Eder has called on his Inter team-mates to deliver against Roma in a pivotal match for their Champions League qualification hopes given their top-three rivals are setting an "incredible pace".

Inter have been on fire, winning nine of their last 10 top-flight matches, but still sit six points adrift of Napoli in third and a further two behind second-placed Roma, who are preparing to visit San Siro on Sunday.

With only 13 Serie A games remaining this season, Eder knows time is against Stefano Pioli's men if they want to reach Europe's premier club competition next season.

The striker, who has scored three times in his last five league appearances, know Juventus, Roma and Napoli represent stiff opposition.

"We are doing very well, we are on the right path but those ahead of us are setting an incredible pace," Eder said to Inter channel.

"We know it is an important game – it has become that way because of our recent results.

"Roma are a very strong opponent, it is a 50-50 game even though we have the slight advantage of playing at home, which we must make the most of. In any case, we will be ready."

Asked who worried him most in Roma's squad, Eder paid tribute to their squad depth that complements prolific striker Edin Dzeko.

"Aside from Edin Dzeko, what counts is the group," he said. "If the squad does well, then individuals will do well too. In that regard the Giallorossi are strong.

"I know Daniele De Rossi because I have played with him for the national team, he is a player with personality like Radja Nainggolan and others."