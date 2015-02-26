Serie A Preview: Chievo v Milan

Goals from Giacomo Bonaventura and Giampaolo Pazzini saw Milan emerge 2-0 winners at home to Cesena at San Siro - ending a run of two games without victory in Serie A.

Despite the three points, Milan still remain six points adrift of the European places in 10th position after 24 rounds.

Abbiati knows only a repeat performance will do against relegation-threatened Chievo at Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi.

"It will be a difficult game," Abbiati told Milan Channel.

"Every team raises their game when they play Milan. We'll have to find the spirit that we had on Sunday against Cesena.

"We moved well in the first half, in the second half we weren't as good but [overall] I think we had a good game.

"That said, we haven't achieved anything, we're still low-down in the table. We need to be consistent in results and performances like Sunday to move up the table."

Milan, who are set to welcome back French defender Philippe Mexes from suspension but lose Adil Rami to injury on a list that already includes Stephan El Shaarawy, Mattia De Sciglio and Cristian Zapata, must improve their away form if they are claim back-to-back league wins.

The 18-time Italian champions are seven matches without a win on the road in the league, having lost to leaders Juventus, plus Lazio and Genoa.

They have also drawn with Torino, Roma, Sampdoria and Cagliari since overcoming Hellas Verona 3-1 in October.

Chievo come into the match on the back of a resounding 3-0 loss at fellow strugglers Empoli.

A Massimo Maccarone brace inspired Empoli as Chievo's two-game winning streak came to an end.

Chievo boss Rolando Maran will be hoping for improved concentration against Milan.

"In the first half we had our chances to score too but Massimo Maccarone's goal finished us off," Moran told Rai Sport after last week's match.

"Perhaps today for the first time we lacked concentration and didn't focus the way we usually do.

"Now we have to roll our sleeves up and get going again. We had been coming off some positive results."