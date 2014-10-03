Serie A Preview: Fiorentina v Inter

Mazzarri's men sit fourth in Serie A but managed a 2-0 win at home to Qarabag in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

Fiorentina were also in European action – and in Belarus – so Inter can have few excuses at Stadio Artemio Franchi.

Rodrigo Palacio and Pablo Daniel Osvaldo were left on the bench against Qarabag by Mazzarri, who felt they were both far from full fitness.

Osvaldo's absence would be a blow, with the Italian having scored an equal league-high four goals this campaign.

Mazzarri has fresh injury concerns in Hernanes and Mauro Icardi, with the latter netting against Qarabag.

"We'll see how they are tomorrow," Mazzarri said.

"I'm not sure right now but we will of course evaluate who we can take to Florence."

It was a much-needed win for Inter, who suffered a shock 4-1 home loss to Cagliari last week.

After the win over the Azerbaijani champions, Mazzarri was already turning his attentions to Fiorentina.

"I don't want to waste too much time talking," he said.

"Even after a victory I want us to be focused on the next match straight away."

Former Manchester United defender Nemanja Vidic has made a slow start to his Inter career and could be recalled after starting on the bench against Qarabag due to a knee injury.

Midfielder Mateo Kovacic (foot) and defender Dodo (knee) are among the other Inter players sidelined, while Yuto Nagatomo saw red in the loss to Cagliari.

As for Fiorentina, they have also made an unconvincing start to their league campaign while winning two from two in Europe.

Despite a 3-0 win at Dinamo Minsk on Thursday, Fiorentina coach Vincenzo Montella was far from impressed by his team's display – particularly defensively.

Montella also has numerous injury worries with Mario Gomez, Giuseppe Rossi, Juan Cuadrado, Marko Marin, Stefan Savic and Gonzalo Rodriguez all sidelined.