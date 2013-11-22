Serie A Preview: Livorno v Juventus

The Turin giants will be without Stephan Lichtsteiner (thigh), Andrea Barzagli (muscle problem), Leonardo Bonucci and Angelo Ogbonna (both suspended), while Sebastian Giovinco (foot) is rated as doubtful.

Midfielder Mauricio Isla (knee) is also sidelined along with long-term absentee Simone Pepe (thigh), so Antonio Conte will discover just how strong his squad is.

The champions will head to Stadio Armando Picchi looking to maintain the momentum Juve built before the international break, having won their last four top-flight games without conceding a goal to ensure leaders Roma are now just a point clear at the summit.

Claudio Marchisio reported back from international duty fully fit and the Italy midfielder is prepared to play out of position to help solve Juve's injury crisis.

"We know that we will be going there (Livorno) in a bit of an emergency," he told Sky Sport Italia.

"However, I'm convinced that whoever steps out on to the pitch for us will give us their best in a game that won't be easy.

"My role? I'm at the total disposal of the coach and I'll play wherever he needs me to play."

Livorno have slipped to 15th in the table after winning just one of their last nine matches.

Davide Nicola's side are just three points above the relegation zone and were beaten 2-0 at Inter last time out.

Nicola knows his team will be up against it when they face Juve and the Livorno coach spoke of his respect for Conte.

"We're going to be facing a team that has a precise idea of what their identity is," he told Rai2.

"They play at a club where the only priority is to win – so it's going to be a difficult challenge for us.

"We're going to be playing a side that go out with a frightening intensity, but we hope what we've got will be sufficient.

"Conte, as a coach, is absolutely excellent. We all want to be at the same level as him."

Nicola will be without suspended striker Paulinho, while Alfonso De Lucia, Ruben Botta and Marco Biagianti are sidelined due to injury.