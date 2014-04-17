Serie A Preview: Roma face huge Fiorentina test

Rudi Garcia's side are eight points adrift of the two-time defending champions with five league matches remaining.

Overhauling Antonio Conte's team would take something special, and extending their seven-match winning streak is a must for Roma.

Juve are at home to Bologna earlier on Saturday, meaning the gap could be 11 points before Roma's kick-off.

Roma attacking midfielder Adem Ljajic takes on his former club, but his future may lay elsewhere as he looks for regular opportunities.

The talented Serbia international has been linked with several clubs, and a move looks set to happen in the off-season.

With Mattia Destro, Gervinho and Francesco Totti in form, it has been tough for Ljajic to break in for a regular start.

Fiorentina sit fourth and still have slim hopes of finishing third and sealing a place in the qualifiers for the UEFA Champions League.

Napoli, who occupy third place, travel to Udinese on Saturday and would need a late-season form slump to give up the spot they sit nine points clear in.

Inter cling onto the final UEFA Europa League place ahead of a crucial clash at Parma.

Walter Mazzarri's men are two points clear of Parma, who will be desperately chasing all three points to move into fifth.

At the other end of the table, Livorno, Sassuolo and Catania continue their bids to move out of the relegation zone.

Livorno, three points adrift of 17th-placed Bologna, are unlikely to make ground as they travel to an in-form Milan side.

Sassuolo have a chance to draw level on points with Bologna as they face fellow strugglers Chievo.

Catania, who would need a miracle to avoid the drop, host Sampdoria, and a win would bring them to within five points of safety.

Elsewhere, lower-table sides Genoa and Cagliari do battle, Atalanta host Verona and Lazio welcome Torino to the Stadio Olimpico.