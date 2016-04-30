Serie A Review: Fiorentina frustrated, Torino hit five

Fifth-placed Fiorentina's poor run of recent form continued as they were held to a 0-0 draw at Chievo in Serie A.

Paulo Sousa's men have now won just once in their last 10 league games, but the result still moved them seven points clear of sixth-placed Milan, who host struggling Frosinone on Sunday.

The visitors always looked the more threatening at the Stadio Marc Antonio Bentegodi, striking the woodwork early in the second half through a superb free-kick from former West Ham striker Mauro Zarate.

But Nicola Rigoni was also denied by the frame of the goal for the home side moments later and they came close to snatching a late winner when Antonio Floro Flores saw his low shot saved at the second attempt by Fiorentina goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu.

Udinese, meanwhile, could yet find themselves in relegation trouble after crashing 5-1 at home to mid-table Torino.

Victory at the Stadio Friuli would have all but secured another season in the top flight for Luigi De Canio's side, but instead they remain just six points above third-bottom Palermo, who still have three games left to play.

Goals from Pontus Jansson and Afriyie Acquah put the visitors 2-0 up at the break and, although Felipe's header halved the arears early in the second half, Josef Martinez (two) and Andrea Belotti duly replied to secure Torino's third win in their last four away games.