Serie A Review: Napoli win but Juve remain two points behind

Napoli remain two points clear of Juventus atop Serie A after Gonzalo Higuain and Jose Callejon scored in a 2-0 win at Lazio.

Higuain opened Napoli's account in the 24th minute, from Callejon's assist, before the Spaniard turned goalscorer three minutes later to secure all three points for the visitors.

The match was suspended during the second half after alleged racist chanting by Lazio supporters directed at Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, before the referee decided to continue the game soon after.

Juve are still hot on the leaders' heels after completing an 11th consecutive victory in all competitions, with Genoa their latest victims.

Sebastian De Maio put Juan Cuadrado's cross into his own net on the half-hour to settle the match 1-0 in the home side's favour.

Juve finished with 10 men after Simone Zaza was dismissed in the 91st minute following a tackle on Armando Izzo.

Elsewhere, Mauro Zarate scored in second-half stoppage time to help Fiorentina to a 2-1 success at home to lowly Carpi.

Inter bounced back from a 3-0 defeat to AC Milan on Sunday by seeing off Chievo 1-0 at San Siro, where Mario Icardi bundled home from a corner just after half-time.

Milan were also victorious, beating Palermo 2-0 away from home for their third successive victory in all competitions.

Carlos Bacca turned home Ignazio Abate's cross in the 19th minute to put Milan in front before M'Baye Niang added a second from the penalty spot.

Meanwhile, it was a night to cherish for fans of rock-bottom Hellas Verona, who picked up their first Serie A win of the season with a 2-1 victory over 10-man Atalanta.

Sampdoria increased the gap between themselves and the bottom three to five points with a 2-2 draw against Torino.

Empoli and Udinese played out a 1-1 draw at Stadio Carlo Castellani, while Federico Dionisi's second-half penalty handed Frosinone their first league win since November, as Bologna were beaten 1-0 at Stadio Comunale Matusa.