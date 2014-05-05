Serie A Wrap: Juventus celebrate title with win

Antonio Conte's men were already champions before kick-off at the Juventus Stadium after Roma lost to Catania on Sunday and sealed the win thanks to Simone Padoin even though Juve were far from their best.

The former Atalanta midfielder slotted home his first goal of the season in the 72nd minute after numerous chances had been wasted by Pablo Daniel Osvaldo, Paul Pogba and Fabio Quagliarella.

Victory was followed by a lap of honour from the newly-crowned champions as Juve moved closer to the 100-point mark, a target they could achieve with victories in their final two games.

In Monday's other game, Verona and Lazio cancelled each other out in a feisty 3-3 draw at the Stadio Olimpico that ended with both teams down to 10 men. The result also leaves both sides with a massive challenge to reach a UEFA Europa League place this season.

Lazio opened the scoring on the half hour through Balde Keita, but their advantage only lasted seven minutes as Marquinho brought Verona level.

Senad Lulic restored Lazio's lead in the 60th minute with a volley from 10 yards before he saw red late on for a high challenge.

Juan Iturbe netted for Verona soon after Lulic's strike and Romulo's close-range finish looked to have won it for the visitors seven minutes from time.

Lulic and Michelangelo Albertazzi both saw red in the closing minutes to add more spice to proceedings.

Albertazzi's dismissal came three minutes into stoppage time for a foul on Miroslav Klose inside the penalty area, and, although Stefano Mauri saw his spot-kick saved, the striker rolled in the rebound to secure a point.