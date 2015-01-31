Serie A Wrap: Roma drop more points with draw

Rudi Garcia's second-placed team now lie six points behind reigning champions Juventus, who can extend their lead when they travel to Udinese on Sunday.

Four draws in five league matches had seen Roma lose ground ahead of Empoli's trip to the Stadio Olimpico and they were left with a tough task when Kostas Manolas was sent off for a professional foul on Riccardo Saponara and Massimo Maccarone converted the resulting 39th-minute penalty.

It was 10-a-side in first-half stoppage time as Saponara was shown a second yellow card for handball.

Roma full-back Maicon, who was at fault in the build-up to Manolas' red card, levelled the scores when he found the bottom corner before the hour.

Roma pushed relentlessly for a winner - substitute Davide Astori hitting the crossbar - but there would be no further breakthrough on a day in which the Eternal City club signed Seydou Doumbia striker from CSKA Moscow.

A group of Genoa’s fans boycotted the first 10 minutes of their team's home game against Fiorentina to protest against perceived refereeing injustices and the official's decisions in the 1-1 draw at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris will have done little to win them round.

Stefano Sturaro - making his final Genoa appearance before joining Juventus - had a hand in the opening goal shortly after the dissenters arrived.

The midfielder's header rebounded off the post and struck unfortunate Fiorentina goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu before going in.

Gonzalo Rodriguez equalised in the 54th minute amid suspicions of offside before Genoa defender Nicolas Andres was sent off for a second caution nine minutes from time.

Fiorentina were unable to force a victory in their first game since the club confirmed that Juan Cuadrado will join Premier League leaders Chelsea.