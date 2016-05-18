Sessegnon, Anichebe leave West Brom

West Brom have confirmed that out-of-contract pair Stephane Sessegnon and Victor Anichebe will leave the club.

Sessegnon and Anichebe were not offered new deals and depart The Hawthorns, although long-serving midfielder James Morrison is discussing a fresh contract.

After arriving in 2013, 31-year-old Sessegnon scored eight goals in 92 appearances.

Anichebe, who sent a farewell message to West Brom's supporters on Monday, was on the scoresheet nine times in 63 matches, while the 28-year-old managed just three Premier League starts this term.

"The two lads worked really hard for me and were as good as gold," coach Tony Pulis said.

"Everybody at the club wishes them all the best in their future careers."

Morrison, who has been at West Brom since 2007, injured his hamstring in January and did not make a Premier League appearance in the second half of the season, but remains in dialogue with the club about a renewal.