Setien still hopeful over Ceballos stay despite Real Madrid reports

Dani Ceballos could still stay at Real Betis despite reports the midfielder has agreed a six-year contract at Real Madrid, believes the club's coach Quique Setien.

Real Betis chairman Angel Haro announced on Monday that confirmation of a Ceballos move to Madrid is imminent.

But Setien says the 20-year-old, who starred for Spain in their run to the final of the European Under-21 Championship in Poland last month, claiming the Player of the Tournament award, may yet turn down the chance to join the Champions League and LaLiga winners.

"You've seen what happened with Vitolo and Atletico, we've not seen yet how the Ceballos story ends," Setien told reporters, citing Vitolo's agreement of a new five-year Sevilla deal despite reports the winger would join Diego Simeone's side.

"Ceballos is a very important player for us of course and while it is reported that it is all done with Madrid, I have not received any notification.

"We'll see how things develop, there are questions that are still unresolved and he will offer our team a lot. If we can count on him it would be phenomenal for us but if not, we will look to others to strengthen us."

Madrid were reported to have beaten rivals Barcelona to the signing of Ceballos, with a fee worth €18million having been agreed for the player.