Sevilla confident of keeping Emery

Sevilla are confident Unai Emery will reject interest from Everton and AC Milan to remain with the Europa League champions next season.

Emery has led Sevilla to Europa League glory in all three of his full seasons at the helm, despite losing key players such as Ivan Rakitic and Carlos Bacca, their latest triumph coming courtesy of a 3-1 win over Liverpool in Basle.

After an extra-time 2-0 defeat at the hands of Barcelona in Sunday's Copa del Rey final, Emery's name has been linked with other jobs.

But with Champions League football on offer yet again at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in 2016-17, Sevilla president Jose Castro believes the coach will stay put.

Castro told Sevilla's in-house TV station: "The priority is to maintain the players and coaching staff.

"There was a time where we had to sell to grow, now we have the ideal platform and have no need to sell.

"We have an obligation to create a competitive team and we will make the necessary effort to be realistic, but with ambition.

"The coach has understood out character to perfection. Football is crazy, but he knows how to carry the group, the hours that he dedicates.

"I say this now in success and also at the start of the season.

"I can tell you that he has said he is not on the market and is not thinking of somewhere else."