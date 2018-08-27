Sevilla confirm Escudero suffered dislocated elbow

Sevilla wing-back Sergio Escudero looks set to be out for up to six weeks after suffering a dislocated elbow in a nasty fall against Villarreal on Sunday.

The otherwise forgettable 0-0 draw at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan was marred by Escudero’s injury in the 83rd minute.

Escudero jumped to meet the ball with a header, but ended up going over his marker Dani Raba and crashed to the floor, putting all his body weight onto his outstretched left arm.

Television replays highlighted the severity of the injury, with the lower part of Escudero's arm bending in a way which suggested a fracture may have occurred.

Thank you to everyone for all your messages of support, I didn't expect to receive so much love.I'll be back soon and I'll be even stronger, this is nothing!THANK YOU August 27, 2018

However, Sevilla are hopeful after initial tests that the Spain international has avoided such an injury, which would likely rule him out for up to three months, though they did confirm a dislocation at the elbow.

The club will not be able to rule out a fracture until the initial inflammation has subsided.