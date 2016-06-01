Sevilla confirm Reyes exit

Sevilla have paid tribute to "club icon" Jose Antonio Reyes after announcing his exit from the club.

The 32-year-old has helped Sevilla to a record three consecutive Europa League triumphs since returning for a second spell at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in 2012.

"Jose Antonio Reyes leaves Sevilla," Sevilla confirmed in a statement that paid tribute to his legacy at the club. "He has ended his contract with the Nervion club, thereby ending his second spell as a Sevillista, without a doubt the most successful on a collective level.

Campeón, Capitán y Símbolo... se marcha, June 1, 2016

"In his two spells he has been an icon for Sevilla. He has always excelled thanks to his extreme quality and commitment to the club of his life.

"He has been one of the great emblems of the club, if not the greatest."

The former Arsenal forward, who made a total of 253 appearances for Sevilla, has been linked with a move to Galatasaray.