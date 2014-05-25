Sevilla expect Emery to renew his contract

Emery took over at Sevilla in January 2013 after former Real Madrid midfielder Michel was dismissed by then-president Jose Maria del Nido, but the 42-year-old found himself under significant pressure during his first 12 months in charge.

Despite failing to guide Sevilla to a top-six finish in his first season, Emery held on to his job as the club endured a mass exodus of players and, due to the financial problems of Malaga and Rayo Vallecano, UEFA Europa League qualification was secured.

After a difficult start to the 2013-14 Liga season, Emery's side started to gel and take shape after the mid-season break and, not only did they finish fifth domestically, but success was achieved in Europe.

Thanks to a 4-2 penalty shootout victory over Benfica in the Europa League final this month, Sevilla added a fourth European title to their trophy cabinet and Castro is adamant that Emery will ignore Milan's apparent interest to remain at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Castro is quoted as telling SFC Radio: "In recent days there has been talk that there are teams interested in our coach. Obviously nobody is bitter (about this); you try to have a good season and he made this happen, but I said a few weeks ago I talked him about this.

"I am calm and he is also. When we return to Seville (from the LFP World Challenge in Indonesia) he will sign his contract as we had anticipated.

"I have no reason to think anything else because he is at ease in the Seville, as he has always said to me, and it is normal that coaches to aspire for more.

"The contract will add at least one more season and I hope next year we equal or better this season, in the same way that we say to players who are coming here.

"We (the directors) will meet with the coach and the sporting director (Ramon Monchi) to deal with some aspects of the squad setup. We always try our best to have the best team each year."