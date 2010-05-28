Sevilla extend Renato contract
By app
MADRID - Sevilla have agreed to extend attacking midfielder Renato's contract by one year to 2012, the Spanish club said on Friday.
The 31-year-old former Brazil international, who joined from Santos in 2004, has a buy-out clause of 36 million euros. The club added Renato had an option for another two more years dependent on meeting objectives.
King's Cup winners Sevilla finished fourth in La Liga to earn a place in the preliminary round of the Champions League next season.
