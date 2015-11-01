Sevilla hit with Gameiro blow for vital City showdown

Sevilla striker Kevin Gameiro will miss his club's pivotal Champions League Group D meeting against Manchester City on Tuesday due to a hamstring injury.

Gameiro sustained a grade-one tear to his left hamstring during the closing stages of Saturday's 2-1 Liga defeat at Villarreal.

A statement on Sevilla's official website confirmed the nature of the 28-year-old's injury, ruling him out of the City match but not next weekend's clash with Real Madrid at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

The statement read: "The Sevilla striker Kevin Gameiro suffered a hamstring injury grade one in the left femoral bicep, revealed by imaging tests that have been carried out [by] the medical services of Sevilla FC.

"This injury will prevent him from playing next Tuesday against Manchester City while, depending on the evolution of it, [Gameiro] might have options to be fit for Sunday's Liga match against Real Madrid."

Europa League holders Sevilla face Champions League elimination if they are defeated by City on Tuesday, having lost 2-1 in Manchester due to Kevin De Bruyne's last-gasp winner.

In the game after that disappointment, Gameiro netted a hat-trick in a 5-0 Liga win over Getafe.

Spain international striker Fernando Llorente came off the bench to score against Villarreal and could be in line to start against Manuel Pellegrini's team, while Sevilla boss Unai Emery could also opt to bring on-loan Borussia Dortmind forward Ciro Immobile in from the cold.