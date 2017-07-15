Sevilla seal deal to sign Nolito from Manchester City
Manchester City have agreed a deal to sell Nolito, whose move to Sevilla will go through once he has passed a medical.
Sevilla have sealed a deal to sign Manchester City forward Nolito, pending a successful medical.
Nolito, 30, will leave City after only one season in the Premier League, having signed for Pep Guardiola's men from Celta Vigo.
