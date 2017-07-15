Trending

Sevilla seal deal to sign Nolito from Manchester City

By

Sevilla have sealed a deal to sign Manchester City forward Nolito, pending a successful medical.

Nolito, 30, will leave City after only one season in the Premier League, having signed for Pep Guardiola's men from Celta Vigo.

 