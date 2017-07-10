Sevilla seal Pizarro deal with Muriel signing close to completion

Sevilla have confirmed the signing of midfielder Guido Pizarro from Tigres UANL.

The 27-year-old has signed a four-year-deal with the club after passing a medical.

Pizarro, who joins for an undisclosed fee, is likely to replace Vicente Iborra in Eduardo Berizzo's first-team plans after he left for Leicester City last week.

He will be officially presented at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan at 17:45 local time (16:45BST).

Sevilla are expected to complete the signing of Sampdoria forward Luis Muriel in the coming days after they reached an agreement with the Serie A side on Saturday.

The Andalusian club have already secured the return of Ever Banega from Inter.