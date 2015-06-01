Sevilla snare Krohn-Dehli

Sevilla have completed the signing of Michael Krohn-Dehli from Celta Vigo on a two-year deal with the option for an extra 12 months.

The Denmark international has spent the past three seasons at Celta, making 108 appearances.

Sevilla have now moved to make the 31-year-old their first signing ahead of next season when they will play in the UEFA Champions League after beating Dnipro in the final of the Europa League, retaining their title in the competition.

Krohn-Delhi emerged from Ajax's famed youth academy, before returning to the Amsterdam club via a spell at RKC Waalwijk.

He struggled to make an impact in the Eredivisie, though, and returned to Denmark where he excelled for Brondby before signing for Celta in August 2012.