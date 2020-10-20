Shabba: I had a lot of offers overseas offers before joining AmaZulu

New AmaZulu signing Siphiwe Tshabalala says that never thought of retirement despite two years out of the game while adding that he had a number of offers from overseas before signing for Usuthu.

The 36-year-old was named among nine other new signings by the KZN club on Monday, with the likes of ex-Orlando Pirates duo of Luvuyo Memela and Augustine Mulenga, as well as Limbikani Mzava and another ex-Chiefs forward Siphelele Mthembu all also signing.

Shabba, however, has been without a club since returning to South Africa from a stint at Turkish side BB Erzurumspor, whom he last played for in May 2019, but provided assurances that he is in good shape.

“I have been working very hard, obviously doing virtual training. I trained a lot just to make sure that I am in good physical condition,” Tshabalala told the media.

“Not yet [thinking of retiring as a player after a year not playing], I didn’t even sleep my mind. I had quite a number of offers mostly from abroad. For me it was to make a decision and I always say that things happen for a reason. I’m happy with the decision that I took.

“I am here because I want to be here and not because I have to be here. I am coming to a team that has been struggling in the league I think for six or seven seasons in terms of always fighting against relegation.

“So it’s a challenge for me and I am up to the challenge as well. I want to work, I want to do my best and help the team as well so I’m looking forward to this challenge.

“[I will keep on playing] as long as I am still happy on the field. As long as I still wake up in the morning with a smile then I will keep going. The day I wake up with back pains and a sad face that’s when I will stop.

“I’m still hungry. As long as I am still on the field, I won’t lose the hunger in me. I won’t lose the child in me, I will always challenge myself.”