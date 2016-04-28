Shakhtar Donetsk 2 Sevilla 2: Gameiro nets late penalty to salvage draw

Kevin Gameiro converted a late penalty for reigning champions Sevilla to help them to a 2-2 draw in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final tie with Shakhtar Donetsk in Lviv.

The Liga outfit started the match in superb fashion and went a goal up after just six minutes through Vitolo.

They were pinned back in their own half after the opener, though, and Marlos restored parity with a fine finish before setting up Taras Stepanenko to put the hosts ahead.

Sevilla got back in the game after the break and thought they had levelled the scoring when Gameiro found the net, only for the referee to disallow the goal for offside.

The Frenchman then wasted two more gilt-edged chances to make it 2-2, before eventually netting from the spot eight minutes from time.

Sevilla needed just six minutes to open the scoring after a quick counter-attack, Vitolo finding the net from close range. Ever Banega played in Gameiro from midfield, who passed it out wide for Vitolo and the winger cut inside before beating Andriy Pyatov with a left-footed finish.

Shakhtar immediately went in search of an equaliser and Marlos had a curled shot from 20 yards out comfortably saved by David Soria.

The hosts kept on pushing and were eventually rewarded in the 23rd minute when Marlos levelled the scoring. Yaroslav Rakitskiy sent the Brazilian clean through on goal with a sublime pass from midfield and he kept his cool in front of Soria to make it 1-1 with a placed shot in the far corner.

Taison then came close to giving Mircea Lucescu's men the lead when he fired just wide from the edge of the box on the half-hour mark.

Shakhtar did forge ahead in the 36th minute, though, with holding midfielder Stepanenko heading home from close range after Marlos' pinpoint cross from the left.

Sevilla were in control in the opening stages of the second half and Steven N'Zonzi headed inches wide after the Shakhtar defence failed to clear a Mariano cross.

Marlos, meanwhile, continued to cause Sevilla all kinds of trouble down the other end and felt he should have been awarded a penalty when his shot struck Adil Rami's arm inside the area, before curling a shot wide minutes later.

The visitors were dealt a big blow with 20 minutes left when substitute Michael Krohn-Dehli was forced off with what appeared to be a serious knee injury.

Gameiro had his 76th-minute effort chalked off, before firing over from deep inside the penalty area as Sevilla pushed hard for a late equaliser.

The former PSG man again came close after being set up by Banega, only for Olexandr Kucher to frustrate him with a late block.

But Gameiro finally got his reward after Vitolo went to the ground following a duel with Facundo Ferreyra and the striker kept his cool to score from the spot.

The two will meet again in Spain next Thursday.