Shalulile dedicates PSL awards to teammates, coaches

Mamelodi Sundowns striker Peter Shalulile has dedicated his Premier Soccer League (PSL) awards to his teammates, coaches and all the Sundowns family.

The 27-year-old joined Sundowns from Highlands Park at the beginning f the 2020-21 season and slowly became an influential figure in helping the Brazilians secure their fourth consecutive DStv Premiership title.

Shalulile went on to finish the campaign as Sundowns' top goal scorer with 15 league goals, one behind Golden Boot winner Bradley Grobler of SuperSport United.

The Namibian international also managed to bag 22 goals and claimed eight assists from 39 appearance across all competitions to deservedly walked away with the Footballer and Player’s Player of the Season awards during the PSL awards ceremony held on Sunday.

'It’s an honour [to win the awards]. I would like to give glory to God, my teammates and the technical team,' Shalulile told the club's media department.

'It was not an easy season for everyone. Fortunately, we worked our hearts out to win the league.

'And for the two awards, I’m happy that I was chosen by the players and the coaches. This means that we are all winners, it is not only about me, but I dedicate these awards to my teammates and the coaches and all the Sundowns family.'