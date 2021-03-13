Shalulile's late strike earns Sundowns victory

Mamelodi Sundowns moved four points clear at the top of the DStv Premiership after they came from behind to secure a 2-1 win over Stellenbosch FC at the Dani Craven Stadium on Saturday.

The Brazilians made a number of changes from their side that thrashed Polokwane City in the Nedbank Cup as Themba Zwane and Gaston Sirino were recalled to the squad, while Rushine De Reuck made his league debut.

Sundowns showed their intent early on as Rushine De Reuck produced the first real chance at goal but the defender’s effort sailed over the target.

Themba Zwane came close to breaking the deadlock in the 26th minute after he created a pocket of space to have a shot, but his side-footed effort goes over the crossbar.

It was Stellies who took the lead in the 33rd minute through Stanley Dimgba, who turned before neatly beating Denis Onyango.

Sundowns nearly levelled matters five minutes later but Gaston Sirino’s first time strike at the near post was saved by Stephens Sage.

The game went into the half time break 1-0 in favour of the home side.

Sundowns managed to grab the equaliser early in the second half when Sirino found the back of the net with a well-taken finish past the Stellies keeper.

The visitors made their first substitution after 58 minutes as goal scorer Sirino was taken off and replaced by Kermit Erasmus.

However, Erasmus was then taken off the field 10 minutes later after sustaining an injury and was subsequently replaced by Haashim Domingo, while Lebohang Maboe also taken off in place of Mauricio Affonso.

Affonso nearly made an instant impact as he forced a save out of Stephens after he rose highest to steer his header towards goal.

De Reuck had a chance to give his side the lead in the 78th minute but he guided his effort wide after latching on to a corner whipped in by Lyle Lakay.

Sundowns made their final substitution in the 84th minute as Aubrey Modiba and Andile Jali came on to replace Lakay and Mkhulise.

However, Sundowns sealed the winning goal after Peter Shalulile netted a stoppage time winners to walk away with all three points away from home.