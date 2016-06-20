Shaqiri: I hope Puma don't make condoms

Xherdan Shaqiri joked that Puma should not look to move into selling contraceptives after Switzerland's shirts routinely ripped against France.

A 0-0 draw in Lille sent both France and Switzerland through to the last 16 of Euro 2016 as group A's top two teams.

With little goalmouth action to speak of, much of the attention was on the Swiss side's kit, with four shirts being ripped during the contest, as well as a match ball bursting when Valon Behrami tackled Antoine Griezmann.

And Stoke City winger Shaqiri saw the light side of the situation post-match.

A chuckling Shaqiri told Blick: "I hope Puma don't make condoms!"

Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer had an explanation of his own for the calamitous clothing.

"It means there was a lot of fight on the pitch," he said. "For us and for the country it's important to be in the last 16."