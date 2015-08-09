Shaqiri spotted at Stoke match

Speculation of Stoke City sealing an eye-catching move for Inter winger Xherdan Shaqiri has been reignited after the Switzerland international was spotted at the Britannia Stadium on Sunday.

Mark Hughes' side kicked off their Premier League campaign at home to Liverpool, with Shaqiri an interested onlooker in the stands.

Hughes has made no secret of his desire to bring a high-profile attacker to Stoke for the new season, as the club look to build on consecutive ninth-placed finishes in the league.

Having claimed earlier in the window that Shaqiri stalling on talks had seen the move break down, it now looks as though Hughes could be willing to rekindle his interest.