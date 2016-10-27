Shaw eager to earn Mourinho's trust at United

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw is determined to prove his worth to manager Jose Mourinho as he looks to cement his spot in the starting XI.

Shaw has endured plenty of highs and lows following his move from Southampton to United in 2014, evident by his indifferent start to life under Mourinho this season.

Injuries have hampered Shaw at Old Trafford but the 21-year-old England international looked set to make the position his own after impressing in pre-season until his mistake in the 3-1 loss to Watford in September, drawing public criticism from Mourinho.

After missing the 4-0 drubbing at Chelsea, despite being fit, Shaw returned to the line-up for United's 1-0 win over arch-rivals Manchester City in the EFL Cup on Wednesday due to an injury to Eric Bailly and the Englishman has vowed to fill the void and earn the trust of Mourinho.

"It's normal you're frustrated on Sunday because I would have loved to play in that game [against Chelsea] but it obviously wasn't meant to be and at the end of the day it is the manager's decision," said Shaw.

"Obviously with the injury with Eric now it might be my time to step up and show the manager what I can do and that he can trust me.

"The first half [against City] wasn't the best of mine. I thought I did good but on some of the crosses I wasn't maybe getting tight enough, but he [Jesus Navas] is a very quick player and it was quite tough.

"But I came out in the second half and I felt much better. I was closing him sharply, we made sure he got no crosses in and I felt really good. Hopefully I play on Saturday and get another 90 minutes and a good result with that."

Shaw and United welcome Burnley to Old Trafford on Saturday, seeking to end a three-game winless streak in the Premier League.