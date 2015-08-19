Shaw enjoying Depay partnership

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw believes his partnership with forward Memphis Depay is beginning to blossom.

Depay was the star of the show with a first-half brace as United defeated Club Brugge 3-1 in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League play-off at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Shaw and big-money recruit Depay have forged a relationship off the pitch and the pair are now showing signs of a formidable partnership on the left of United's starting XI.

"Of course I am really happy for him today," Shaw told MUTV. "He is working so hard in training; he was really trying to get that first goal. Now he's off the mark, hopefully it can bring him many more goals.

"I think our relationship is starting to build up, we have played a couple of games together and I am starting to understand how he wants to play.

"It is great to be playing with him, he can beat a man and he likes the attacking support from me as well – which is something I like to do."