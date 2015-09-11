Shaw to guide Martial at United

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw is eager to help big-money signing Anthony Martial settle in at Old Trafford.

Shaw, 20, was a big United signing last year, arriving from Southampton in a deal believed to be worth £30million.

He has been surpassed as the most expensive teenage signing in history after Martial's £36m move from Monaco.

Shaw said he could guide Martial, telling the 19-year-old he needed to ignore all the talk around him.

"Of course I am always willing to help people no matter how old they are," he said.

"I know Anthony might find it a bit tough with everything that's going on with social media.

"We have great people at the club in terms of staff and players. We will all welcome him very well. He is a young player with a lot of potential. Hopefully we can help him.

"Obviously last season was very difficult for me. It was made hard with the injuries that I picked up. I didn't expect that to happen as much as it did. I think that is what knocked my confidence down.

"I never got fully fit, so whenever I was playing I wasn't at my best and I didn't feel at my best. Then you see the papers. I think I read too much of it last year. I tend to ignore it now.

"There are always going to be people doubting me and wanting to write bad stuff about me but obviously it is best just to ignore it and carry on playing the way I am."