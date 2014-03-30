Shaw hails Southampton's attacking trio

Jay Rodriguez scored twice on Saturday and Rickie Lambert and Adam Lallana also found the net in a stunning performance that saw Mauricio Pochettino's men leapfrog Newcastle into eighth in the Premier League.

All three of those players are considered to be in the running for a place in England's World Cup squad and Shaw, who won his first cap last month, feels Southampton can only improve with that level of talent at their disposal.

"They (Rodriguez, Lambert and Lallana) are superb every week," Shaw said.

"To have all four of the goals to be from Englishmen is superb.

"It is great to play for a team like this and especially with the way the gaffer likes his full-backs to play high and wide.

"I think that is one of my qualities as an attacking full-back and I think (right-back) Calum Chambers was superb. He (Pochettino) said to keep playing how we've been playing. We're only going to get better.

"We've got a lot of young players in the team that will get older, get more experienced and improve as players.

"We want to keep on playing how we're playing and finish as high as possible. By winning games like this, which was a big game for us and the fans watching, is a massive boost."