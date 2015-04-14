Shaw: I'd give myself a C- in school report

Shaw's debut campaign at Old Trafford has been interrupted by persistent injury problems, making 13 Premier League appearances since joining from Southampton for a reported £28 million.

"It's been a frustrating one because of the injuries I've picked up but I’m loving it [at United]," he told Match of the Day magazine.

"If I was to write a school report on my first season here I'd give myself a C-.

"You don't realise just how big Man United is until you're actually here – it’s frightening. It is the biggest club around.

"I’m playing with the likes of Wayne Rooney, [Angel] Di Maria, [Radamel] Falcao and it's weird because my friends always talk about them, saying how good they are and I'm just thinking "Wow, I play with them".

"I'm probably one of the luckiest 19-year-olds to be alive."

United visit leaders Chelsea on Saturday, but Shaw is a doubt with a hamstring problem.