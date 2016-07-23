Shaw one of best left-backs in world - Herrera

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera feels team-mate Luke Shaw is arguably one of the best left-backs in the game.

The England international recently made his comeback in the 2-0 friendly win over Wigan after a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to a fractured leg, featuring for 45 minutes.

He then stayed on for the full 90 minutes in the International Champions Cup defeat at the hands of Borussia Dortmund on Friday and Herrera is delighted with Shaw's return to match action.

"We are very happy with him and we are very happy for him because it has been very tough for him," Herrera told the official United website.

"We have one of the best left-backs in the world and we have to take advantage of him.

"He has played for 90 minutes after 10 months without playing.

"You can see he is very, very quick and sometimes when you are not used to getting the ball at your feet then you can make some mistakes, but what we want from Luke is that he gets to the last line to make some crosses and he is doing that."