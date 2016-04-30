Shaw pushing for United comeback this season

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw is hoping to return to action for the first team before the end of the season.

The 20-year-old resumed outdoor training on April 4 after months of recovery from a double leg fracture sustained in the Champions League defeat to PSV in October.

Manager Louis van Gaal stated last month he was delighted with Shaw's progress and the former Southampton man admits he is pushing to be back in the squad for United's remaining matches.

"I am back outside now, still with the physio but, day by day, I am getting better and fitter," he told MUTV. "I am just going to keep pushing now until the end of the season and see what happens.

"At the moment, my leg feels really great every time I go outside. There was a bit of aching at the start but now they are all gone. It is just back to hard work now and hopefully I will see the fans before the end of the season.

"I have missed football so much. It was hard for me to watch it at times because I missed it so much and I just wanted to be out there.

"It has not been easy for [the medical staff] either because they have to sometimes deal with me being a little bit moody or what not, but we have all got through it really well."

United face Leicester City, Norwich City, West Ham and AFC Bournemouth in their final four Premier League matches before the FA Cup final against Crystal Palace on May 21.