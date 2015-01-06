Shearer: I hope Rooney doesn't break my record

The former Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United talisman tops the all-time leaderboard with 260 top-flight strikes from 1992-2006, ahead of former Manchester United striker Andy Cole (187) and current one Rooney (181).

I think he will definitely break the England record but I hope he doesn't pass mine. I enjoy that one

And Shearer believes that if the United captain stays fit for the remainder of his career, he has time on his side to take top spot - not that he's keen to see it happen.

Speaking in an exclusive One-on-One interview in the February 2015 issue of FourFourTwo, the 44-year-old says:

"I think he will definitely break the England record but I hope he doesn't pass mine. I enjoy that one.

"He could do it, though, if he stays fit, and I guess it depends on where managers decide to play him in their teams.

"I'm a huge Rooney fan. He's only 29, isn't he? So yes, he might."

