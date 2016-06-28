Shearer puts his hand up for England job

Former England international Alan Shearer has thrown his hat into the ring to become manager of the national team after Roy Hodgson's departure, though he is open to working as an assistant.

England stooped to a new low on Monday, eliminated by minnows Iceland after a 2-1 loss in the round of 16 at Euro 2016.

Hodgson, whose contract was due to expire following the finals, announced his resignation after the match in Nice.

Ex-Newcastle United boss Shearer was critical of England afterwards, before putting his hand up to fill the vacancy.

"I went to see the FA four or five years ago and said 'I want it'," the 45-year-old said on BBC Sport.

"I would have that job. They looked at me and said 'No, it's a lack of experience,' I said, 'You've hired experienced guys, you've paid them an absolute fortune, I could not have done any worse than them'."

When asked if he would still join the England set-up as an assistant manager, Shearer replied: "Absolutely, I would. I would offer my experience and tournament experience.

"Even if Gareth Southgate got it, for him to take players in with experience who've been there and done it then that has to be a benefit also."