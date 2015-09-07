Shearer: Van Gaal's time is up

Alan Shearer has hit out at Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal over his inability to build a winning team and has accused the Dutchman of letting his team play boring football.

United currently sit fifth in the Premier League table with seven points from four games and Shearer is not impressed with their performances so far this campaign, stressing that Saturday's match versus Liverpool is a must-win for the Old Trafford side.

"I would argue Louis van Gaal cannot even afford to draw the game against Liverpool," Shearer writes for The Sun.

"He has been asking for more time for his team to blend, for young players to develop etc. Time is up I'm afraid - the time is now.

"You cannot oversee the changes he has made, backed by hundreds of millions, and then claim you are a victim because it needs time to blend. It is your job to mould a side and I would suggest a year is plenty for a club of Manchester United's standing.

"You can get away with the dull, functional football Van Gaal is dishing up if you are getting results. But if you go back to the end of last season, Van Gaal's league run over the last 10 games now stands at three wins, three draws and three defeats.

"Van Gaal's CV has afforded him the time that David Moyes was not given. But a poor result on Saturday and questions will start to be asked."

United last won the Premier League title in 2012-13 and have since had to settle for seventh and fourth place in the table.